BELL COUNTY, Texas – Friday night during the senior administration promotion ceremony,19 jailers and deputies were promoted.

“The bad note my chief deputy is retiring, Mr. Jeff Buuck he’s only been with us about two years, but he had retired from DPS prior to serving as my chief deputy,” says Bell County Sheriff, Eddy Lange.

Sheriff Eddy Lange and the Bell County sheriff’s department proudly announced T.J Cruz as chief deputy.

His son, Josh Cruz was able to pin his father on this special night.

“The sheriff promoted me to chief deputy, which my decision had to be replaced and whoever took my place had to be replaced,” says Chief Deputy, T.J Cruz.

Major, captain, lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal were promoted as well

“And a lot of my good younger officers are having an opportunity to promote up in our organization, so it’s it’s a sad day on one hand, but on the other hand, it’s a really great day for the rest of our officers,” says Sheriff Lange.

When the first corporal position first opened up Jason Vriseno was nervous to apply.

“I was kind of hesitant like, you know, I don’t think I’m ready, then all the guys I worked with, they had my back 110% of the hate man we think we’d be good at. You’d be good at. I put in for it and I got the promotion,” says Corporal Jason Vriseno.

For now Corporal Jason Vriseno, having his family by his side is something he will remember forever.

“I got one of my brothers here, I got a cousin, some cousins here, my dad and my nephew, and they’ve always just been real supportive of what I’ve decided to do with my career and the cops since I was a cop in the military,” says Vriseno.