19-year-old drowns at Lake Bryan

BRYAN, Texas – The Bryan Police Department is investigating a drowning at Lake Bryan.

They responded Saturday at 10:15 P.M. ofor a possible missing person.

Officers learned that the missing person was last seen by friends at approximately 4:00 P.M. swimming in the lake.

The Bryan Fire Department and Texas Game Wardens responded to assist in looking for the missing person.

On the morning of August 23rd, the body of the missing person was recovered from the lake. The investigation is on-going.

The deceased has been identified as Celvin Martinez-Ramos, 19-year-old, of Navasota.