1st Cav to take part in massive European exercise

Units of the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood will be taking part in the largest deployment of U.S.-based forces to Europe for a training exercise in 25 years.

The 1st Cav Headquarters, the 1st Cav Sustainment Brigade and !st Cav Artillery will all be participating in ” Defender 2020″ in April and May 2020

The deployment is designed to demonstrate strategic-level readiness by rapidly deploying a large combat-credible force.

” The First Team is well-led and expertly maintained, ” said Major General Jeffrey Broadwater, 1st Cavalry Division commander.

“There is no doubt that the troopers of this storied division are ready to execute this training mission. This important training event allows us to work directly with our allies in Europe to build interoperability while increasing our readiness to deter any potential threats now and in the future.”

Defender 2020 will involve allies and partners from 19 countries and supports objectives defined by NATO to build readiness within the alliance and deter potential adversaries.