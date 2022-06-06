Hamilton County, Tx (FOX 44) – The Department of Public Safety now reports four people, including two children died in that fiery head-on collision that occurred this past Thursday in Hamilton County.

DPS spokesman Sgt Bryan Washko said it happened on US Highway 281 eight miles north of Hamilton about 2:43 p.m. Thursday as a 2005 Ford F-150 that was going south on 281 drifted into the northbound lanes and collided head on with a 2022 Kenworth truck tractor.

The pickup burst into flames and was fully engulfed following the collision,

A one year old girl and another unknown age juvenile female were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, identified as 45-year-old Navor Rojas-Resendez of Bulverde, Texas, and passenger 35-year-old Paula Marie Rojas were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kenworth, a 30-year man from Schertz, Texas, received non-incapacitating injuries.

Sgt. Wasko said Monday that the investigation into the crash is still active and open.