Two attacked by dogs, sent to the hospital

TEMPLE, Texas – Two men in Temple have been taken to the hospital after being attacked by dogs at a local park.

“First thing I hear was a man screaming and hollering. I mean, just really loud screams. And I walked outside and saw the three dogs attacking him. The owner was trying to get the dogs off of him, but they weren’t listening to her,” says Bruce Hillis, who witnessed the dog attack.

He’s the lead mechanic at the Temple Car Care Clinic, right across the street from Jones Park, where it all happened.

He says he’s been around that park his whole life, and he’d never seen anything like this happen there before.

Although we dont know the medical status of the men bitten by the dogs, we know their injuries were serious.

One of the men, who can be seen lying on the ground in a video provided by a FOX44 viewer, suffered 80 puncture wounds after being viciously bitten.

“I mean the man couldn’t even walk when they got done. They had to help him up and put him on the abulance. They put him on a gurney and drove him off,” says Hillis.

Witnesses say the second man was just trying to help and he was bitten two or three times and was also taken to the hospital.

As for the dogs, two are being kept by Animal Services in Temple and one was shot and killed by a Temple police officer.

Since the attack the a park has had a lot less traffic.

“Its been a whole lot queitter. There’s usually people there all day long but after this happened, it was like a ghost town over there. There’s usually people over there from sun up to sun down,” says Hillis.

No word yet if the owner of the dogs could face any penalities but Temple Police say contact authorities immediately in instances like these.

“If you see anything like that in your neighborhood or local parks that you think looks a little off make sure you report that to animal services,” says Cody Weems.