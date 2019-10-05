2 people remain hospitalized two months after El Paso shooting

In this Aug. 12, 2019 photo, mourners visit the makeshift memorial near the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting that police are investigating as a terrorist attack targeting Latinos. The flags show the nationalities of those killed in the attack, including a German man who lived in nearby Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. On Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, Walmart said it plans to reopen the El Paso store where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting, but the entire interior of the building will first be rebuilt. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Two adults who were wounded in an Aug. 3 shooting at an El Paso Walmart that killed 22 people remain hospitalized.

The El Paso Times reports that Mario De Alba, from Chihuahua, Mexico, is receiving treatment at University Medical Center of El Paso and that an unknown patient remains at Del Sol Medical Center.

A family member of De Alba’s told the newspaper he has trouble walking due to his injuries.

A Del Sol Medical Center spokeswoman said she couldn’t reveal the name of the patient who’s there due to privacy protections.

Patrick Crusius was indicted last month in the shooting. According to an arrest warrant, he told police that he was targeting Mexicans. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Thursday.