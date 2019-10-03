2019 Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo is Ready to Begin!

WACO, Texas – Set up is just about wrapped up for the 67th annual Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo set to begin Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

This year, it will be open for 11 days – ending Sunday, October 13.

Spokesperson Charva Ingram says folks can expect a new attraction to enjoy this year.

“We have the Olympic Lumberjacks. There’s sawing, hacking, climbing, chopping wood, any way you could imagine. So that’s going to be a really great show. Something we’ve never had out here,” Ingram says.

There will be plenty to eat, with hundreds of games and rides to enjoy, but safety remains a top priority.

“When you come through a gate, you will have to go through a bag check and you will get wanded. We just ask that if you keep the things at home that aren’t suppose to be here and just come with a good attitude to have fun, then you’re going to be just fine,” Ingram says.

Ingram adds that when parking, make sure you don’t make your vehicle attractive for thieves.

“Don’t leave your purses or anything valuble out in view. Make sure you put those things up or have them on you. But other than that, you’re going to be just fine,” Ingram says.

Tickets can be be purchased online in advance and at the gate, as well.

“It’s $15 for adults. So an adult is considered nine years old and up. So eight and under are free. If you’re child is eight or under the age of eight, then they’re coming in free with you. Nine or older, they need a ticket,” Ingram says.