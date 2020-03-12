2020 Census officially begins in Waco-McLennan County amid Coronavirus fears

WACO, Texas – It is the official start of the 2020 Census, and McLennan County wants you to do your part and respond online, by phone, or by mail.

Amid growing COVID-19 concerns, officials hope panic doesn’t prevent people from answering the census.

“Self response is the safest way and the best way to get this done. And so, we appreciate all the work that you all will do,” says Waco Mayor Kyle Deever.

Happening now: It is the official start of the 2020 census. Details tonight on @KWKTFOX44 pic.twitter.com/HAKXcbLBtt — Nohely Mendoza (@_NohelyMendoza_) March 12, 2020

Mayor Deever says Census workers are going to start visiting peoples homes after the self response time frame ends on April 30th. He says you can help by responding now, and preventing those workers from going door-to-door in our area.

The Census decides how much federal funding and representation we will get.

“This money supports everything from roads, economic development, affordable housing, neighborhood schools, healthcare, medicare, medicaid, head-start, SNAP, and 130 other programs,” says Mayor Deever.

This federal funding could also help the County if and when COVID-19 hits the area.

“We don’t know how long it will last, or even our response and how we deal with it will be very expensive. So it’s very important that the residents in our area participate in the 2020 Census to be able to allow us to access federal funds to be able to serve them better in times to come,” says McLennan County Judge Scott Felson during a press conference Thursday morning.

If you can’t answer online, by phone or by mail, for the first time in Waco history, you’ll be able to use iPads at pop up events around the City.

“If we can get more hand sanitizer, we’ll have hand santizer. Otherwise we will have wipes, so that way we are keeping free of any germs and just trying to take the best precautions we can for our current situation,” says Census Action Center Worker Nelissa Davalos.

It took McLennan County resident Deborah Haynes less than ten minutes to fill her census, she says people should not be afraid of the virus and encourages them to respond.

“Don’t be afraid. Come out. That’s what we are about. We are about hygiene. We are about making sure people are safe,” says Haynes.

The Census only has nine questions, and takes about ten minutes.

