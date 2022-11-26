SALADO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Salado Christmas parade will be on December 1, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Registration to be in the parade ends on Monday, November 28. Click here to register.

The parade route starts at Royal & Main (Corner of Salado General Store and Stagecoach Inn) 371 South Main Street. It ends at Salado Civic Center ( 671 North Main Street).

Parade will run South to North along Main Street. Lighted sidewalks are available for the entire parade route, and people are encouraged to bring chairs.



Parking will be available at First Baptist Church, Brookshires Shopping Center, and alongside streets.