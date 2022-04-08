WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A rare celestial eclipse displaying over Texas has the City of Waco and partners preparing two years in advance.

During Thursday afternoons press conference, Lowell Observatory announced McLane Stadium at Baylor University is the ideal place to broadcast the eclipse.

“I fully expect that people have been looking for an excuse to come to Waco for a long time, and I think this eclipse is the perfect reason,” Mayor Dillon Meek said. “We are ready to host.”



The event will broadcast live from the stadium in 2024 for people all over the world to watch in-person or stream from the Discovery Network.



Lowell Observatory Chief Marketing Officer Dr. Danielle Adams says the 2017 eclipse hosted in Oregon brought several thousands, and they expect that number to be even higher in Waco.



“It’s my honor to announce to you that eclipse over Texas live from Waco will take place right here at McLane Stadium in exactly two years,” Adams said. “We are going to have safe viewing from the sun, astronomers on hand to give science talks. We are going to have fun activities for children.”

Adams says the 2017 solar eclipse was two minutes long. The one for 2024 is expected to be more than four minutes.



The City of Waco, Discovery, and Lowell Observatory says this historical event is worth the momentum building up for the day, even if it is two years away.



“We started reading and looking at what was going to take place here in Waco in 20-24, and this really is a big deal;it really is,” Baylor University VP of Marketing Jason Cook said. “We are going to have people from around the world come right here in Waco, and experience the eclipse at Baylor University.”

Eclipse Over Texas: Live from Waco activities will take place on the South Plaza and Touchdown Alley areas of Baylor University’s McLane Stadium, which is located on the banks of the Brazos River.

For more information on the 2024 Eclipse Over Texas, visit the website.