WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Walk to end Alzheimer’s is returning to Waco for it’s 20 anniversary on Saturday, October 29.

“We have fun with it, but we also do take a moment to recognize the real meaning, why we’re there, and that is to support one another,” Walk Chairman Reece Flood said,

Flood says that although this is a fun event for the whole community to take part in, it is held specifically to combat a disease that affects many across the country.

“The reason we hold this event is to help raise funds for a few things,” he told FOX 44 News. “One is to provide care and support locally for families that are experiencing Alzheimer’s right now and other forms of dementia, but also to urge to raise research dollars.”

“I truly believe that a cure is going to come from the research dollars that we raise each year in the walk to end Alzheimer’s.”

Flood told that they will have music, food, and games for those attending the walk on Saturday.

There will also be different colored flowers for walkers to hold to show how they are connected to Alzheimer’s.

“One flower represents I have Alzheimer’s,” he said. “Another flower represents: I’m caring for somebody that has Alzheimer’s. One flower represents: I’ve lost somebody to Alzheimer’s. And one flower represents I support and support the cause and one to walk to find an end and a cure to Alzheimer’s.”

He made it clear that even if you have not had a loved one diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, you most likely know someone living with the disease or one of it’s forms.

He ended with a message to those who are currently experiencing Alzheimer’s for the first time.

“Come out to the walk and just see how many people are in the same situation you are,” he said. “There really is a community out there that can support each other. There are a ton of resources that I didn’t know about until I started getting involved in the walk to end Alzheimer’s.”

For more information about the walk and how to register, click here.