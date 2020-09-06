27 train cars derail east of Temple Sunday morning

TEMPLE, Texas – At least 27 train cars derailed in the area of U.S. 190 and Prichard Road east of Temple early Sunday morning.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department was on scene around 2:30 a.m.

Deputies on scene say there are 27 train cars that have left the track. All train cars were carrying sand and no hazardous materials are involved.

This morning, the intersection of U.S. 190 and Prichard Road was blocked by the train, and remained closed until officials from BNSF Railroad arrived on scene and start their investigation and cleanup.

There are no injuries involved.