29-year-old dies from motorcycle crash in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – A 29-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Killeen.

It happened on April 24, 2021 at around 7:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Cody Poe Road and Armadillo Street in reference to a crash involving a motorcycle.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed a black Suzuki motorcycle was traveling southbound in the 2600 block of Cody Poe Road when a gray Toyota Camry entered the roadway from a residence, the motorcycle collided with the Toyota. The driver of the Toyota was transported to Baylor Scott and White in serious condition.

The driver of the motorcycle, Landis Watson, died from his injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 8:14 p.m. on scene.

The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate this fatality.