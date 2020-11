WACO — Baylor confirmed Monday afternoon that the 2nd-ranked Men’s basketball team will not travel to Connecticut to compete in the Empire Classic this week.

Baylor was slated to open their season against Arizona State on Wednesday followed by Villnova or Boston College as part of the classic.

Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Baylor said more details will be released once they are available.