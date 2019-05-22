2nd Waco School Board Member steps down

A second Waco ISD school board Trustee has announced plans to step down. Larry Perez is leaving the board after 17 years, citing health problems.

Perez is the longest-serving Hispanic trustee in the district’s history, according to the school district.

Elected for the first time in 2002, his current term representing District 3 would have ended in May of 2020.

Interim superintendent Dr. Hazel Rowe released this statement about Perez:

Larry has been a powerful voice for students and their families – not just the students in South Waco but all of our students. Over the past 17 years, he has volunteered his time investing countless hours in our schools and in our community. A generation of students have already benefited from Larry’s leadership, and generations to come will have better schools and more opportunities thanks to his vision for Waco ISD’s future.”

Here is a copy of the email Perez sent to the Board of Trustees:

Dear Waco ISD Board of Trustees, Some of you have known for sometime that I have been having health issues. It has gotten to the point that I have trouble doing the job that I was trusted to do for our school children. For this I regret that I must resign immediately due to my health. I know that the board has many decisions to make in the up coming weeks and months and I wish you well and I know you will make it right. We have spent many hours, weeks and months together and we have become close to each other. I will miss you all and I wish you luck. Tu Amigo in Christ, Larry Perez

Wednesday’s announcement comes just two days after School Board President Pat Atkins announced his own resignation.

Atkins is leaving now because he is building a home outside the district’s boundaries.