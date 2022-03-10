BRYAN, Texas – At around 3:30 pm Thursday night, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service for a disturbance with a weapon located at Stokes Circle in south Brazos County.

Deputies arrived on the scene alongside a Texas DPS Trooper and they found an individual with a gun and began to issue him commands to drop the gun.

Despite efforts to deescalate the situation, the individual did not comply with commands and a trooper discharged his firearm. The individual died at the scene.

Immediately following this incident, a “shots fired” call was given out on the radio, which resulted in a large law enforcement response to the area. The Brazos County SWAT team also responded to the scene and began a search of the property in hopes of being able to find and help any injured victims.

While searching the property, two individuals were found deceased at the scene.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, and the Texas Rangers are all working together to investigate this incident. As we are very early on in this investigation, we will provide more details as they are discovered.

No officers were injured during this incident.

More information will be provided soon.