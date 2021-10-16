3 in critical condition after overnight Killeen nightclub shooting

KILLEEN, TX- Killeen Police are currently investigating an early morning shooting that injured 4 people.

Around 2:45 am, officers were dispatched to Club Legends in reference to a shooting victim.

Upon arrival, officers located several victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three of the victims were in critical condition and airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

The fourth victim was listed with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

Killeen Police are asking if anyone has any information or videos about this shooting to contact the police department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS(8477).