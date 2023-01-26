Milam County (FOX 44) — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a crash that killed three people Thursday afternoon in Milam County.

Investigators say it happened around 3:50 p.m. on Hwy 36/US 190 near CR337 as a vehicle tried to evade a Milam County deputy. The vehicle ran off the road and crashed, bursting into flames.

Milano Firefighters extinguished the flames, but troopers say three died in the crash. Their identities are not being released until their families are notified.

No word yet on what sparked the chase or how fast the vehicle was going when it crashed.

We will update this report as more information is released.