Hill County (FOX 44) — The Texas Department of Public Safety says a crash involving three vehicles caused the death of one driver Thursday.

Troopers say it happened in the northbound lanes of I-35E northeast of Hillsboro around 5:30 p.m.

They say a Hyundai Elantra crashed into the back right of a Freightliner semi-trailer. That caused the smaller car to spin around and hit a Volvo semi.

The collision caused the Hyundai’s driver to fly out of the car. The person died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation is continuing.