3-year-old boy found unresponsive on Robinson school bus

A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition at a hospital after he stopped breathing on a Robinson ISD school bus Friday morning.

Robinson Police say the child lost consciousness on the bus around 7:20 a.m. as it drove down East Moonlight Road. First Responders performed CPR and took him to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center — Hillcrest.

They were able to revive the boy, who was then taken to Temple Scott & White Hospital by helicopter.

Robinson Police are investigating what caused the boy to stop breathing. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is also reviewing the incident as part of normal policy.

