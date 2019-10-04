Three-year-old boy found unresponsive on school bus

ROBINSON, Texas – A three-year-old was transported to a local hospital Friday morning after first responders found him unresponsive on a Robinson school bus.

Jaya Noiles was in her home when a Robinson school bus was on the side of the road after a three-year-old riding was found unresponsive.

“He came out with the kid. He looked very lifeless. He was just dangling there,” Jaya says.

She says she watched nervously as first responders tried to revive him.

“It was scary. Nerve-racking, a little bit. It was like, you know, if he was dead,” Jaya says.

She watched and recorded as medics fought hard to get the child breathing again.

“They put him on a gurney and they told the other CPR people and paramedics to come and do CPR. So they were doing CPR for about three minutes. Then the ambulance came and they took him inside the ambulance. And I couldn’t see the little boy anymore,” she says.

Jaya is the mother of a small child, as well. She says she couldn’t imagine seeing that happen to her child.

She sends this message to the three-year-old’s family:

“I pray for you. And I have been praying for you since I’ve seen it. It’s really scary. And I’m sorry,” Jaya says.

At last check, the child is still in the hospital – where he remains in critical condition. Police are still investigating why the child became unresponsive and stopped breathing on the bus.