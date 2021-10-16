30th anniversary of Luby’s Cafeteria mass shooting

KILLEEN, Texas — Today marks the 30 year anniversary of the mass shooting at Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen.

On Oct. 16, 1991, George Hennard of Belton drove his truck into the glass windows of the restaurant, exited his vehicle, and began firing upon patrons.

In a little less than fifteen minutes, he had shot 50 people, over 20 dying at the scene and some dying afterwards.

After taking his own life once officers arrived, law enforcement found more ammunition on him, they believe he had been planning on using to hurt more people.

Our thoughts and prayers to the families and loved ones affected by this horrendous day.