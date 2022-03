BURNET, Texas — If you’re looking for something to do this coming weekend, check out the 30th annual Bluebonnet Airshow, held by the Highland Lakes Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force.

They will have signature acts, which include the A-10 thunderbolt demonstration team, a MIG-17 Russian Subsonic Fighter, a C-47 transport, and many more.

Gates open at 9 AM and acts begin at Noon. For more information, click here.