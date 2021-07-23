3d CR troopers awarded for preventing sexual assault

FORT HOOD, Texas – While serving at Fort Knox, Kentucky and supporting the Cadet Summer Training mission, Sgt. Aaron Matthews and Pfc. Korbin Kuhn – both assigned to 3rd Squadron, 3d Cavalry Regiment – intervened and prevented a sexual assault incident.

Matthews of Swartz Creek, Michigan, and Kuhn of Hot Springs, Arkansas, were performing their assigned duties – when they noticed something was not right, and immediately separated two service members before anything happened.

The Fort Knox and United States Army Cadet Command leadership presented Wilson and Kuhn with awards for their actions on July 20.

The U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox command team present Sgt. Matthews and Pfc. Kuhn with awards for their actions on July 20. Both troopers are assigned to 3rd Squadron, 3d Cavalry Regiment. (Courtesy: Fort Hood Press Center)

“These two took care of one of their own, and their example deserved recognition,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jerimiah Gan, the U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox Command Sgt. Maj. “We must change our actions at the point of contact if we truly want change. It’s the right thing to do.”

The Fort Hood Press Center says prevention is a critical component to the Army’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program, and that these troopers’ actions also demonstrated their moral courage – and is an example for all others to follow.

For more information on the Army SHARP program, you can visit https://www.armyresilience.army.mil/sharp/.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center