4 Arrested in Connection To Hillsboro Break-In

Hillsboro,TX- 4 people are in custody in connection to a break in that occurred in Hillsboro ealier this month.

Hillsboro Police arrested Jesse Savala, 21, Shelby Beck, 21 , Matthew Gill, 18, and Brandon Swan, 19. on June 23rd. The men were charged with Burglary of a Building and booked into the Hill County Jail with a bond of $5,000 each.

Police say the men were arrested after a June 16th burglary at the old Hillsboro Junior High. When officers responded to the scene, they discovered that the building had been broken into, vandalized, and that items were missing from the property.

Police say that they are on the lookout for a fifth suspect involved with this incident.