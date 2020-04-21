Four Gatesville Prisons on Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Rise

GATESVILLE, Texas – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Tuesday that all inmates and prison staff are required to wear masks.

The news come after a surge in coronavirus cases across state facilities.

This week, the Department announced there are 215 employees who have tested positive for the virus – 32 more people from what revealed on Saturday April 17th.

On its website, TDCJ says more than 15,000 inmates may have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

“Well, TDCJ’s goal is to protect the health and welfares of not only the offenders, but also the public safety,” says TDCJ Director of Communications Jeremy Desel.

The news has caused more than 30 prisons across the state to go on lockdown, and four of them are in Gatesville:

The Murray Unit

The Christina Melton Womens Prison

The Alfred D. Hughes Mens Prison

Linda Woodman State Jail

The lockdown is expected to last up to two weeks, but may extend if more cases arise. The Department says they check staff and inmates’ temperatures daily.

Inmates who are tested positive are isolated, and those who are taking care of them are given full protective equipment.