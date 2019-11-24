4th Annual Stuffed Animal Toy Drive seeks $25 donations

TEMPLE, TX – The Temple Education Foundation and Allison Dickson are seeking donations of $25 to buy stuffed animals for the children at McLane Children’s Medical Center.

One “Finley the Fox” stuffed animal will be donated to each of the 64 inpatient rooms at the hospital and additional animals will be donated to Foster Love Bell County.

A portion of the donations will also go toward the Allison Dickson Temple Proud Scholarship through TEF.

Their goal is to brighten the season for 100 special children in the community.

