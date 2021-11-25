January 01 2022 12:00 am

61-year-old man killed trying to cross Hwy 6

A 61-year-old man has died after getting hit by an SUV Friday night. Waco Police say Ronald Lee Hayes of Waco was trying to cross Highway 6.

Police say the driver of the Chevy Tahoe flagged down an officer, saying he believed he had hit someone who was trying to cross the highway.

The officer searched the 200 block of the highway and found Hayes. He called an ambulance, but the victim’s injuries were too severe and he died.

Police say no charges have been filed or identified in this case because the driver remained on the scene and helped investigators and patrol officers

