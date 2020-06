United States District Judge Alan Albright hass sentenced 32-year-old Devito Dembinski to 413 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release after he admitted to beating up and threatening an accused co-conspirator while being held for trial in a meth case.

He was charged with obstruction of justice and retaliating against a witness, accused of punching the alleged co-conspirator multiple times in the face, resulting in broken bones and other injuries.