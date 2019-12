TEMPLE, TX – The City of Temple is kicking off the countdown to Christmas Monday evening with it’s 73rd Annual Christmas Parade.

It starts with the Christmas tree lighting at 6:15 p.m. in the municipal parking lot of City Hall on Main St.

The parade will follow going from Adams Avenue near 8th St and heading West to 23rd where it will turn right and end at Temple High School.

It is recommended that parade spectators get to their favorite spots by 6 p.m.