92-year-old grandmother assaulted, grandson arrested

A Waco man who was already out on bond on an another assault charge has been arrested on accusations that he assaulted his 92-year-old grandmother.

Alando Wayne Betters was arrested following the incident Tuesday at a home in the 2500 block of North 17th.

During the assault he is accused of pushing the elderly woman down onto the floor and of throwing a skillet at another family member.

Betters was charged with injury to the elderly and aggravated assault family violence.

He was taken off his bond for an earlier charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.