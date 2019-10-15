‘Gotcha’ Bikes & Scooters No Longer Coming To Waco

WACO, Texas – The plan to bring electric bikes and scooters to Waco has hit a speed bump.

This comes as the deal between the ride share company and the city fell through.

“I think its a shame. I think Waco could use something like this,” says resident Stephen Balaban.

Back in June, the city hired vendor Gotcha to begin a shared mobility program. The one-year-pilot program would have allowed people to rent bikes and scooters using their cell phones. San Diego, Austin, and Dallas have adopted the measure.

“Well in the best interest of the city overall, I think this was a mutual decision that both the City and Gotcha decided that we take another look at this,” says Waco Spokesperson Larry Holze.

In a statement, Gotcha agreed saying:

“Gotcha and the City of Waco have made a mutual decision to suspend the bike and scooter share program until further notice. Gotcha is continuing to experience challenges tied with our technology. Therefore, we have made the decision to withhold the program until we feel confident it will provide the best experience for riders in Waco. We look forward to bringing our bike and scooter program to the City of Waco and appreciate the community’s patience.”

However, not everyone is sad the program did not begin.

“I feel like if we bring the scooters and stuff here, that’s just going to create a more hazardous environment for drivers on the street,” says Resident Patty Umberger.

The City says they aim to ease congestion by increasing bike lanes. On Tuesday, city leaders discussed new proposals with vendors to bring electronic scooter and bikes to Waco.