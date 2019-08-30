A lot of fun things are going on in Central Texas this weekend!

WACO, Texas – It’s Labor Day Weekend, and there are a lot of fun activities happening in and around Waco!

This holiday weekend is full of fun things to do. From Baylor Football games to the Central Texas State Fair, there is something for everyone.

In West, Texas, Westfest started on Friday.

“It began in 1976. A group of seven directors began it. It was obviously a much smaller event then it is today,” says Ryan Kolar, Westfest Director of Entertainment.

The festival kicked off with a carnival on Friday night.

“As you can see behind me, we have our carnival. It’s a great carnival. Large ferris wheel, and everything else that goes along with it. We have a lot of food. We have your classics like your beer bread sandwiches. We also have many other food items, including your traditional American food such as hamburgers and everything like that,” Kolar says.

If rides and junk food aren’t your things, don’t worry. There will also be live music all weekend, as well.

“We have a variety of entertainment including Rodney Adkins tonight [Friday], a Waco local. On Sunday night, we also have the Chris Night band. We also have your powerhouse Polka Bands,” Kolar says.

The Central Texas State Fair is also going on this weekend at the Belton Expo Center. It started on Thursday and will go through this Monday.

The fair features more rides, more food, and more live music. There will also be a demolition derby on Friday night and a livestock show and rodeo on Saturday.

It’s also going to be a hot one this weekend, so make sure to drink plenty of water and have fun.

“We’re probably gong to enjoy coming a little closer to nighttime because it’s not so hot out,” says Belton resident Amanda Moors.