A new recycling facility is coming to Central Texas

BELTON, Texas- The city of Belton will be getting a new metal recycling facility.

The Belton City Council has approved the sale of just under 14 acres of land from the old Rockwool site on Taylors Valley Road to a company called Perro Grande Commercial, LLC which plans to spend about a million dollars developing the facility.

The facility would be called Community Recycling Waste Services and would be next to the existing Belco plant in the 2300 block of Taylors Valley Road.

The purchase is being handled in a rather unique way because of the environmental condition of the land. The Belton Economic Development Corporation is actually financing the purchase because traditional lending is not available.

There will also be some environmental restrictions on disturbing the surface of the property because of the past pollution at the site.

The facility will handle both ferrous and non ferrous materials, with a large, forty foot high building to be located in the center of the property.

Work on the facility is scheduled to begin in early 2020 with the company expected to apply for a tax abatement on part of the improvements to be made.

The city had earlier conveyed the old Rockwool site to the Belton Economic Development Corporation for development, with this part of that site being sold for $165,120.