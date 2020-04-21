A shift in real estate demand

COVID-19 is causing some big changes to the real estate game right now.
FOX44’s Brian Glenn found an expert to explain to us what it means. You can see more in the video above.
Living Local Central Texas is a half-hour, lifestyle show that features the people, places, and events that makes this area special. Join host, Brian Glenn and Amanda Tatom weekdays on FOX 44.
COVID-19 is causing some big changes to the real estate game right now.
FOX44’s Brian Glenn found an expert to explain to us what it means. You can see more in the video above.