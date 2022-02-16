HEWITT, Texas – The 2021 winter storm was a never before seen storm for many Texans. Millions were left without power, heat, and running water.

“We had a lot of challenges, especially with no power. The power remained here at the police department. We had personnel that didn’t have power,” says Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin.

Central Texas received about 4 and a half inches of snow and a quarter inch of ice, making driving conditions hazardous.

“We learned that some of the vehicles that we had, the two wheel drive vehicles, were not going to be able to make it in many of the locations of our community,” says Chief Devlin.

Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin says thankfully they were able to use their resources to help out the community during a vulnerable time.

“Traditional role law enforcement, that we play here in the community. I don’t want to say changed, but our focus was redirected because we were doing things that we normally don’t do,” says Chief Devlin.

Chief Devlin says the winter storm was something he wishes he never has to do again.

“To the things that we came across and we dealt with quite a bit during that whole week. Where people started to run out of items, food, medicine,” says Chief Devlin.

Hearing the calls, the Hewitt Police DEepartment went out in the community and brought residents whatever they needed; firewood, food, medicine. And looking back at the winter storm we had two weeks ago, chief Devlin says many Central Texans learned from the 2021 storm.

“Maybe people were a little gun-shy to get out because of the last time that this happened. It made life easy for everybody,” says Chief Devlin.