Abbott, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Abbott Volunteer Fire Department is in mourning after the death of a firefighter Friday night.

According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters went to check on a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 35 just south of the Main Street Market round 7:18 p.m. Texas DPS Troopers tell FOX 44 News that this is near mile marker 359.

It turned out to be a stranded motorist, so they stayed on scene to help with traffic control until a tow truck arrived.

Around 8 p.m., a fire truck was repositioning and it hit one of the firefighters, according to DPS. The other firefighters immediately started lifesaving measures and called in a helicopter.

The chopper took the firefighter to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, but he died from his injuries.

Texas DPS Troopers are investigating the incident.