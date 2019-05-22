Abortion protest held outside of Temple company

Pro-lifers gathered in Temple on Wednesday to protest a company they say has ties to Planned Parenthood.

Protesters stood outside of Stericyle to urge the medical waste company to sever ties with the organization.

The group prayed with a Catholic priest as they stood on the side of Pegasus Road.

Group leaders say Stericycle partners with abortion clinics to dispose of fetal remains. They also say the company in the past has lied about the services they provide.

“I appreciate a lot of the work Stericycle does nationwide. Most of it is good in terms of disposing of medical waste from facilities. And we need that, people to do that safely. Part of their business enables Planned Parenthood through their disposal of both medical waste and aborted babies,” says protest organizer Daniel Maddux.

The protest was one of dozens held across the nation on Wednesday, which are against medical companies partnering with Planned Parenthood.