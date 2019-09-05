Accident causes closures on Hwy 77 in Robinson

ROBINSON, Texas – UPDATE: The Robinson Police Department reports both northbound lanes are open, but only one lane is open on the southbound side, from Foster Avenue to north of Moonlight Drive, due to one of the power lines still in the road.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Robinson Police Department reports Highway 77 is currently closed due to an accident.

An 18-wheeler towing an oversized load dragged power lines down across the 700 block of S Robinson Drive (US-77), all directions blocked.

The department said on social media northbound travelers should use W Moonlight Drive as an alternate route, while southbound travelers should use Lyndale Drive to Old Robinson Road.

The department says all large vehicles should use Interstate 35.

Source: Robinson Police Department