Active shooter training exercise staged in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas – Emergency first responders in Temple conducted some training on Thursday evening in case of an active shooter situation.

There was some intense fast paced-training on air and on the ground. Temple Police, Fire and Rescue, Baylor Scott and White Hospital, and several other responding agencies took part.

This was a way for first responders to practice tactics in case of a multi-casualty active shooter situation.

The agencies involved kept things at a fast pace and went through how they would take care of injured patients and secure the perimeter while taking on one or more shooters.

Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles says collaborations like this are key to ensure first responders remain prepared.

“We’re really working on that teamwork aspect of it so that each of us are playing our particular role that we have in one of these events and getting those patients off to the hospital in a timely fashion,” Randles says.

The training took months to put together, but officials say its well-worth it.