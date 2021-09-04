Activities during Labor Day Weekend

BELL & MCLENNAN CO., Texas — If you’re looking for some fun activities to do for the long weekend, there’s plenty happening in Central Texas.

The Central Texas State Fair is still at the Bell County Expo Center until the end of the day Sunday, September 5.

Fair goers can enjoy live music acts like Pat Green and Wade Bowen, bull riding, carnival rides and of course the food. You can buy tickets online or at the gate.

Tonight is the inaugural Stars and Stripes Music Fest at McLane Stadium.

The concert is being held in honor of our military, first responders and healthcare heroes. The gates opened at five with the show including music acts by Kylie Frey, Cory Morrow, and headliner Easton Corbin.