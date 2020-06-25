African-American Groups Team Up For Activism Campaign

WACO, Texas – Black organizations in Waco are spearheading a week-long activism campaign.

The campaign, called “8 Days of Activism,” is geared to support and champion for systemic change.

One of the organizers, Pastor Marlon Jones, came up with the idea after giving a sermon following the death of George Floyd.

“And part of the challenge to the congregation at St. Luke was to engage in eight minutes of activism,” said Jones.

Those eight minutes signified the time George Floyd was pinned to ground. Jones said he is using the incident as a lesson to take action.

“And that is just take eight minutes that you can move forward the agenda of equity,” Jones added.

For the campaign, the eight minutes expanded to eight days. Each day is dedicated to urging others to complete a task – from voting and signing petitions to submitting the census form.

“These are things to make sure we are represented in ways that we have been under-represented in times past,” Jones added.

Groups including The African-American Chamber of Commerce, The New Black Collective and the Waco Young Professionals of Color worked collectively on marketing and promoting the campaign.

Jones says these eight days are for African-Americans to realize they can create change.

“Even out of this difficult situation, God can redeem it. And we can be challenged if we accept that challenge to be the individuals that make a difference,” he continued.

The eighth day of the campaign ends on June 27th, and Jones hopes the messages continue on.