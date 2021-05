Temple Fire & Rescue say afternoon storms caused a house fire on the 1300 block of Iron Glen Drive.

Firefighters responded to a call right before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof and attic of a home.

They extinguished the flames, but the fire did damage the home, making it uninhabitable right now.

The family of three and their pets were able to get out, uninjured. The Red Cross is helping them find a temporary place to stay.