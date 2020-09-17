Hewitt man faces 10 child porn charges

The McLennan County Grand Jury indicted a 53-year-old Hewitt man on ten counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit says it tracked down George Henry Gemmell through his IP address say he was connected to a device that shared the illegal images.

A search warrant was conducted at Gemmell’s home in May of 2019, and investigators say it resulted in the discovery of numerous images of child pornography stored on his desktop computer.

They say Gemmel, who works as a security guard, admitted he downloaded and viewed child porn.

In addition, several digital storage devices were seized from his home for examination by the Digital Forensics Unit of the attorney general’s office.

A statement issued by the AG’s office said they were working to protect children by using the latest technology to track down what they called ” the most profoundly evil predators” on line.