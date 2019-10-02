Aggravated robbery in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- College Station Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery.

Officers responded to a call from Little Caesars at 2501 Texas Avenue South. There was a 5 minute delay in the call as the victims were told to not get up from the ground for 5 minutes.

Officers arrived on the scene short after and searched for the suspect whom they later found out was hiding behind the building.

When an employee went outside to take out the trash the suspect confronted the employee with a handgun and entered the business. The suspect demanded money from the business.

The suspect held two employees at gun point, but none of the victims were injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male and is between 6’2 and 6’4.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

Source: College Station Police Department