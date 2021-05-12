Alcohol-to-go will stay legal in Texas

Gov. Gregg Abbott signed HB 1094 into law Wednesday, making restaurants’ ability to safely sell alcohol with pickup and delivery orders permanent.

Alcohol to-go is now LAW in Texas!



Thank you to my partners in the legislature for getting this to my desk.#txlege pic.twitter.com/iPDrbjGwF1 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 12, 2021

Alcohol-to-go became a saving grace for restaurants during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020, the Texas governor issued a waiver allowing the sale and delivery of to-go alcoholic beverage with a take-out meal in an effort to help the restaurant industry, which has been hard-hit in the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a National Restaurant Association survey conducted in May of 2020, 81% of Texans were in favor of making alcohol to-go permanent, with 42% saying they strongly favor it.

The survey also found that the vast majority of restaurants that sell alcohol were taking advantage of the ability to sell alcohol to-go, allowing them to rehire employees.

HB 1094 was authored by Rep. Charlie Geren and Sen. Kelly Hancock. It includes a provision that requires beverages be in either a manufacturer-sealed container or container closed with a zip tie or other similar method and the business’ name.