Algonquin Ave duplex damaged by fire

Residents of both sides of a duplex were displaced by a Thursday afternoon fire in Waco.

Firefighters were dispatched to 1801 Algonquin Avenue at 4:37 p.m. and arrived on scene three minutes later to see smoke showing from the attic and one door.

A written report indicated most of the fire damage was confined to one room though there was smoke damage throughout.

Red Cross was notified to assist two adults in one of the units and one in the other.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Damaged was estimated at $28,000.