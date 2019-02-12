Alleged gunman in Hewitt bank robbery faces several charges

The Hewitt Police officer shot during a bank robbery last week is expected back at work this month.

Alleged gunman Dallas Scott Bohanan is inside the McLennan County Jail, and is facing several charges.

Bohanon is accused of robbing the Pointwest Bank and shooting Hewitt Police Officer Clint Brandon in the arm.

FOX44 has been told Brandon is doing well at home and isn’t expected back to work for at least another week.

Bohanan also faces federal charges connected to the bank robbery.

The FBI says he is also suspected of committing two other bank robberies in 2016 – at the Chase Bank on N New Road and the Temple Santa Fe Community Credit Union on West Avenue in Temple.

