HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44.)- The Waco Alzheimer’s Association has been hard at work coordinating events and raising funds for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in October.

Sponsors and businesses drove around town Tuesday afternoon cheering up residents in retirement homes with a drive thru parade.

“When COVID hit, we weren’t able to have the actual walk in person, so they did a corporate and they kind of went around town and we had tons of cars and that’s what we did instead of the walk on in 2020,” says volunteer Bronda Hayes.

Tuesday afternoon the Alzheimer’s Association partnered up with George’s in Hewitt as they donated 10% of their proceeds.

“Most of our volunteers were out here making it fun and exciting. We had some great sponsors, including FOX 44, who a great media sponsor for us was out here tonight to help us out. And then we had a bunch of people from the community,” says Reece Flood chairman of the Waco Alzheimer Association.

This year will be a big one as the Alzheimer Association will be celebrating it’s 20th anniversary.

“And it feel like every year it’s gotten a little bit bigger, a little bit better. We really want a big turnout for this 20th anniversary of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s here in Waco. And that’s where we need the community to show up,” says Flood.

The Alzheimer Association is hoping to have the Brazos Park East filled with flowers.

But if you can’t physically show up and want to show your support, you still can.

“What they’re doing is they can walk locally at their own neighborhood. They can walk around the block. If they’re in a facility with other folks, other residents, you don’t have to be a Brazos Park East to be part of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s here in Waco.”

The walk will be on Saturday, October 29th at Brazos East Park 3516 N M.L.K. Jr Blvd. Waco, TX 76702.

Check in time is at 8:00 am, the opening ceremony will begin at 9:00 am, and the walk will start shortly after.