Amazon Fulfillment Center To Open in Waco

WACO, Texas – Construction is underway in Waco for what will become one of Amazon’s newest homes.

“This shows that our community can handle a Fortune 100 company for their needs to provide their products around the United States,” said McLennan County Court Judge Scott Felton.

The company’s spokesperson announced the tech giant purchased land on Texas Exchange Parkway to act as a fulfillment center.

“Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day-one, and training programs for in-demand jobs. Amazon’s land purchase in Waco provides us with the flexibility to respond to the needs of our customers, leverage the talented local workforce and address Amazon’s future network needs. We look forward to announcing our plans with the City of Waco soon.”





Daniel Martin, Amazon spokesperson

Judge Scott Felton says the company will bring at least 1,000 jobs to Waco, and will have a positive economic impact.

“It will be a place where people, especially those getting into the job market to fly with this company, they have a lot of training with the employees,” Fulton added.

Fulton said the project may also prevent taxes from rising because more commercial property owners will be “paying the tax burden for McLennan County.”

Back in July, Amazon announced plans for a similar center in Pflugerville, about 30 minutes North of Austin. This site will be 820,000 square feet, expected to be open in 2021, and minimum wage will be $15 an hour for all employees.

Rendering of Amazon Center in Pfugerville

(Courtesy City of Pflugerville)



Experts predict the wage minimum will be the same for future Amazon employees in Waco, but it may be a drawback for local businesses.

“If you have people that are getting a starting salary of $15, it’s going to be very difficult for small businesses to pay much less than $15 dollars an hour,” said James Henderson, a Baylor Economics professor.

The City of Waco and McLennan County said more information on the center will be released on Friday, October 23rd.